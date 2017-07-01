GITMO 2: Minority Charges Foreign Affairs Minister To Act Swiftly On SC Ruling

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader Related Stories Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has charged the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to submit the agreement involving the two Guantanamo Bay terror suspects to Parliament on time for ratification as directed by the Supreme Court.



His comment follows the Supreme Court’s ruling which described as unconstitutional the decision by ex-president John Dramani Mahama to accept into Ghana two terror suspects Muhammed Al-Dhuby and Muhammed Bin-Atef- into the country from the Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.



The court subsequently ordered the executive to, within the next three (3) months, either bring the agreement to Parliament for ratification or send the two suspects back to where they came from.



But contributing to the Business Statement for the sixth week, Haruna Iddrisu said the government should not wait for last minute before it submits the agreement to Parliament for consideration and ratification.



Haruna Iddrisu also requested for Ayorkor Botchwey to appear before the house to brief members on how government is addressing the announcement made by the US Ambassador, Robert Jackson to redraw some curtsies to ex-presidents and other state officials acquiring visas for private visits.



But responding to concerns raised by Haruna Iddrisu, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says he will meet with Madam Ayorkor Botchwey to deliberate on how the government is taking the order by the court.