Looming Disaster: Major Bridge On Kumasi-Obuasi Road Falling Apart

A major disaster is looming on the main Obuasi–Anhwia-Nkwanta road as the only bridge on the stretch is falling apart.



The bridge constructed over 60 years ago is the only major bridge on that stretch and officials from NADMO are planning to close it down to avert any disaster, which could be fatal.



TV’s Benjamin Aidoo reports that pavement blocks used in constructing the bridge are coming out as the metal used to hold the railings at the top of the bridge has separated from it, leaving a gaping hole in the bridge.



Drivers and passengers plying the stretch have appealed to the Government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to as a matter of urgency repair the steel bridge on the main Kumasi-Obuasi road, to avert any fatality.



Investigations conducted by TV3 news team in Kumasi revealed that the bridge has not seen any maintenance since it was constructed in 1960 by an Australian construction firm.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Chief of Anhwia-Nkwanta, Nana Ntow Nyinah, said unless steps are taken to repair the damaged caused by erosion and weak structures, danger is imminent.



“We are appealing to the government and other agencies concern to come to our aid by repairing the collapsed steel bridge over River Oda and also construct the main Anhwia-Nkwanta–Obuasi road.”



The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Senkyire, described the bridge as a death trap.



He said his outfit will send a report on the weak nature of the bridge to the headquarters for necessary action.