VRA To Create Social Media App To Engage Journalists

The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it will soon put up pragmatic measures to communicate effectively to clients on emergency power cuts in the Brong Ahafo Region, by rolling media personnel onto a Whatsapp group.



The Public Affairs Manager of the VRA, Maxwell Kotoka, revealed this to Henryson Okrah on why there are frequent unannounced power cuts in the region.



The Central Business District and some parts of Sunyani were cut from power on Tuesday afternoon without any warning, slowing productivity in the municipality.



Mr Kotoka, however, apologising to their clients, emphasised the step of getting key media personnel on that platform with some technical staff of the VRA is expected to tackle power cuts that happen at the blind side of their engineers and technical team.



"After some interactions with the media one of these days, we will create the Whatsapp platform to share information in the event of some of these challenges", he added.



According to Mr Kotoka, the step to create the platform was necessitated by the their commitment to serve clients with information on time.



Mr Kotoka said it was unfortunate information about emergency power situations, at most times, does not get to their outfit early for swift response and communication to clients, thereby making it seem they are relenting on their duties.



Assuring the public maintained that he believed the platform will help solve that challenge.