Mfantseman West MP Tours Saltpond Ceramics

Related Stories Although ceramics company is still defunct, its subsidiary, the packaging division, has been fully resurrected to gradually help the entire company bounce back.



During an inspection tour of the company by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman West, Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford, during the weekend, disclosed that the NPP government was interested in developing the local sector to save the nation from investing huge sums of money in importation.



He disclosed that MPs have been tasked to solicit for support to help the government's "One District, One Factory" policy materialize.



The Mfantseman MP pledged commitment to ensuring that the the ceramics company bounce back to complement government’s effort.



“Now everything is working out smoothly and all the company needs is a ready market. By the end of this year, the company will have an additional plant which will help expand operations of the company for more hands to be employed,” he stated.



The company administrator, Mr. Gadufia Pascal, explained that the company was into manufacturing of carton boxes for packaging of all kinds of foodstuff.



He further pointed out some challenges facing the company, stating that the company is under-resourced and so needs more skilled labour to operate effectively.



The honorable Member of Parliament was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive Kenneth Kelly Essuman, the Constituency Chairman Aljhaji Gibrine Adams and some members of the party