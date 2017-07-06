Cocoa Farmer Wins Ghc200,000 In MTN M’ahiti Promotion

Related Stories A 65 year old Cocoa Farmer, Joseph Enchill has emerged overall winner of MTN M’ahiti promotion. For his prize, he walks away with GHC200,000.00.



In additon to the ulitmate winner, four other monthly winners were also presented with prizes GHC20, 000 each for the first, second, third and fourth months of the promotion respectively. They are Ebenezer Ayitey Nunoo, Theodore Klu, Bernard Kudadzi and Emmanuel Mensah.



In addition to this, over 50 subscribers also won Samsung S7 and Iphone 7 phones and over GHC100,000 worth of airtime throughout the period of the promotion.



The ultimate winner, Mr Enchill, who was overjoyed said the reward from MTN Ghana was timely.



“This money will greatly help with the medical care of my wife who is not well and it will also help me enlarge my cocoa farm. “I will put up my own house and also cater for the welfare of my family” he said.



Commenting on the promotion, Mr Asher Khan, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN said, “There is always an exciting momemt for MTN customers. We truly care for our customers and we always find creative ways of helping them fufil thier dreams“.



Mr Ekow Inkoom, Head of Business Promotion, National Lotteries Authority (NLA), attested to the fair, credible and transparent nature of the promotion.



“From the beginning of the promo to the end, procedures were monitored to ensure free and fair results,” he said.



The M’ahiti promo, which was launched on 31st January, 2017 and ended on 1st June 2017 saw participants walking away with numerous prizes and souvenirs by answering questions upon subscription.



MTN continues to reward its customers with exciting promotions. MTN Ghana together with Emirates Airlines recently awarded two lucky winners of the MTN Emirates Challenge with an all-expense paid trip to the United Arab Emirates.