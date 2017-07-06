AG Files New Charge Sheet Against Galamsey Queen And 4 Others

Related Stories Attorney General’s Department has for the third time filed a new charge sheet against the popular Chinese Queen Aisha Huang and four others.



In court today, when the case was called, a senior state attorney Mrs Mercy Arthur said they have filed a new charge sheet that comes with a new fact sheet on July 5, 2017 to replace the second one filed on May 23, 2017.



The court also granted bail to the second and third accused persons who could not meet their bail conditions previously.



The court was told by Charles Owusu Juanah that they have found their missing passports which were one of the requirement and same have been submitted to the court registry.



The case has been adjourned to July 12 and 17, 2017 for the commencement of the trial.



A Chinese interpreter who was expected in court today to help with interpretation was absent forcing the adjournment.



