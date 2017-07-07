$2.8 Million Lavender Hill Project Idle

Related Stories A $2.8-million Lavender Hill decommissioning project two to treat faecal matter before it is dislodged into the sea has become a white elephant, as the project, although completed, is yet to become operational.



The Denmark-sponsored mixed credit facility known as the ‘Lavender Hill Sludge Treatment Project’ is not operational because it is yet to have access to water, electricity, a fire certificate and supporting staff from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) who will charge tipping fees from waste trucks.



The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, yesterday visited the site at Korle Gonno at the invitation of the Danish Ambassador, Ms Tove Degnbol, to have first-hand information on the operations and challenges of the project.



The turn-key facility, supported by Danida Business Finance and managed by Slamson Ghana Limited, can accommodate 80 trucks per day.



The facility also has a second phase involving the construction of a decomposite plant, with sponsorship by The Netherlands government at a cost of €4.3 million.



Site visit



A contract agreement was signed between the AMA and Slamson Ghana on June 15, 2015 for the construction of an 800 m3/day faecal sludge dewatering system and a five-year operational and maintenance period.



The First Lady was taken round the facilities, such as covered receiving tank with a capacity of 1,000-1,400 m3; four feeding pumps, each with a capacity of 40m3 per hour; eight dewatering containers, each with a capacity of 100m3; three water holding tanks and a drying area with a volume of 1,200 m3.



She pledged her commitment to ensure that the project became viable.



Briefing the First Lady, the Managing Director of Slamson Ghana Limited, Mr Sampson Sayibu, said the project was ready but was currently facing operational challenges, as the AMA was yet to provide the place with water, electricity, among other services.



The Danish Ambassador, Ms Degnbol, used the opportunity to call on the First lady to use her good offices to ensure that the project became operational.



According to her, the project had the capacity to relieve the capital city from numerous diseases, especially cholera.



The Netherlands Ambassador, Mr Ron Strikker, said the decomposite plant would be used in producing manure for farmers.



The Chief Executive of the AMA, Nii Adjei Sowah, was at the site but did not speak to the media.