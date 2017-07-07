Martin Amidu, Ace Ankomah, Anas, Others Are My Contemporary Heroes – Baako

Related Stories Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior has commended Ace lawyers; Martin Amidu, Ace Ankomah, and award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas among other personalities for their role in promoting accountability and their keen interest in issues of governance in the country.



Kweku Baako, speaking at the annual Kronti ne Akwamu lectures organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, in Accra on the theme “Search for Accountability Government Under the fourth republic”, acknowledged their respective roles in promoting good governance and accountability in the country.



“Citizens such as Amidu, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kojo Annan Ankomah, Kofi Bentil, Bright Simmons, Mannasseh Azure Awuni, Sydney Casely Hayford, Franklin Cudjoe, Steven Asare; Madam Mageret Bamfoe, Henry Nana Boakye etc. are a new generation of advocates and activistss who are growing, striving to grow the culture of Accountable and responsive governance in Ghana and they are my contemporary heroes’’, he said.



He was full of praise for these persons whose advocacy and activism is pushing the country in the right direction.



He also made mention of private organizations including OccupyGhana, IMANI, Citizen Ghana Movement, Tiger eye etc who according to him, represent a new spirit and a driving force which will go a long way to enhance an accountable and responsive governance which has never been experienced in Ghana.



These citizens and cooperate entities he said need grooming and direction to "inspire a qualitative consolidation of our democracy and enhance accountable and responsive governance, to greater heights never experienced in Ghana", this is not just a hope, it is my conviction", he added.