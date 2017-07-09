Newly Launched Satellite Can Help Wage A War Against Galamsey

Related Stories Coordinator of a new Ghanaian satellite project, Dr. Richard Damoah has said Ghana’s first satellite launched into space provides an avenue for the fight against illegal mining.



Ghanasat-1, developed by students at All Nations University in Koforidua, was launched by SpaceX Flight 11, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida-USA on June 10, 2017, and was released into orbit on Friday, July 7.



The process was observed live at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Centre which provided some technical support. Ghanaians watched the process at the All Nations University campus in Koforidua.



After the launch, Dr. Damoah told the BBC that the satellite was a giant leap for Ghana in terms of technology and its applications, adding the new development will help train the upcoming generation on how to apply satellites in different activities around our region including illegal mining.