Police May Use Discharged Suspects As Witnesses In Major Mahama Trial

Thirteen suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of the military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama have been granted police enquiry bail by an Accra District Court '3'.



The thirteen are part of an initial 32 charged with murder during the last hearing of the case.



The police enquiry bail comes on the back of a decision by the state to have them released.



The prosecution told the court that their investigations into the matter informed the decision.



The prosecution further indicated that the individuals granted police enquiry bail will likely serve as prosecution witnesses in the case.



The rest of the 19 suspects which include one woman are still facing the charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



Meanwhile, the Police prosecutor told the court that as part of investigations to establish the date of birth of suspect Bernard Asamoah, the team visited the Circuit Education office in Diaso near Denkyira Obuasi.



According to the police, it was on record that the suspect was born on April 1, 1995, as such his age is 22 years instead of the 17 years he gave to the Police on the last adjourned date.



Police says they are still looking for some eight persons believed to be connected to the murder of the deceased.



They are: Yaw Amankwah, Kwadwo Fordjour, Kwabena Kenkeba, Tikwa, Yaw Boadu, Madam Deedikor, Eric Asante aka Yaw Agade and Kofi Ahenkora. The public is, therefore, entreated to provide the Police with relevant information for their arrest.



Anyone with information on their whereabout should kindly report to CID/Headquarters or the nearest Police Station, or Police social media platforms or call 191 (All networks), MTN and Vodafone short code 18555.