Parliament's Approach To Corruption Claims Dead At Birth

A former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHARJ), Justice Emile Short has taken a swipe at the approach of the Speaker of Parliament to investigations into allegations of corruption levelled against the house in recent times.



The speaker, Professor Mike Oquaye yesterday tasked the leadership of the House, as a matter of urgency to bring out a holistic plan to address alleged bribery claims against the former Parliament.



The instruction comes on the wheel of recent claims suggesting that the National Lottery Authority, paid over one hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis to facilitate a workshop on the Lotteries Bill during the 6th Parliament.



Justice Emile Short said, the directive is not the universal cure to the allegations of corruption that have bedeviled the law making body.



He believes an independent body outside Parliament must be constituted to thoroughly probe all past allegations of corruption to restore public confidence in the house.



In relation to the directive from the Speaker of Parliament, the former CHRAJ boss said it needless because the strategies that will be presented will not change the doubt in the minds Ghanaians about the 'integrity' of Parliament.