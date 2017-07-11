NDC To Mark 5th Anniversary Of Mills’ Death

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lined up a number of activities to mark the fifth anniversary celebration of late President John Evans Atta Mills.



The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who gave details of activities lined up for the celebration said the event would include a charity donation by some family members and friends on July 21 which is his birthday, wreath laying at the Asomdwee Park on July 24 and later the paying of tributes at his campaign headquarters at Kuku Hill.



On July 26, a lecture will be delivered by Lord Paul Boateng, a member of the British House of Lords at 3.00 p.m. at the GIMPA Law Faculty Auditorium, which was named after him, Mr Anyidoho said.



Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was born on July 21st, 1944, at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana and hails from Ekumfi Otuam in the Mfantsiman East Constituency of the Central Region.



He attended Achimota Secondary School, where he obtained his General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level in 1963. To further his education, he attended the University of Ghana, Legon, where he received a bachelor's degree and professional certificate in Law in 1967. While earning a PhD in Law in School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, John Evans Atta Mills was selected as a Fulbright scholar at Stanford Law School in the United States of America. At age 27, he was awarded his PhD after successfully defending his doctoral thesis in the area of taxation and economic development. Prof. Mills taught at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana, Legon where he spent close to twenty-five years imparting knowledge (as well as other institutions of higher learning) rising from lecturer to senior lecturer then to associate professor.



He also served on numerous boards and committees. During the almost 30 years of teaching and researching Prof. Mills served as a visiting lecturer and professor at a number of educational institutions worldwide and presented research papers at symposiums and conferences throughout the world.



He won the Presidency on the third attempt in the 2008 general elections.



He was an active sportsman and sports fan and this was seen in his many contributions to the Ghana Hockey Association, National Sports Council of Ghana, and Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club. In 1997, Prof. Mills was sworn in as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.



He was elected in the 2008 election, sworn in on January 3, 2009, as President and died on July 24, 2012.