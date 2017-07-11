An Israeli Detected Planted Audiovisual Recorder In Minister's Office – PRO

Related Stories The Public Relation Officer [PRO] at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has told NEAT FM’s morning show host Kwesi Aboagye that, a native of Israel detected the audiovisual recording device believed to have been secretly planted in the office of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu.



According to Mr. Abraham Otabil, the Israeli [Name withheld] was at the minister’s office to discuss security issues with him after he had raised concerns of threats in his fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘Galamsey’.



“The Israeli and his team came to discuss with the minister how they can install some security gadgets at the Ministry after some unknown persons have kept on intimidating him [John Peter Amewu]. During their brief inspection at the office, they detected the planted audiovisual recorder which the Minister is unaware of,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s mornings show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’



It is not known when the Minister John Peter Amewu’s office was bugged, but the Bureau of National Investigation has commenced investigations into the matter.



The set-up included a camera, a storage unit and another device suspected to be a transmitter.



The Minister has been at the forefront of intense crusade against illegal mining, a source of livelihood to thousands of people in mining areas with powerful people both local and foreign behind their activities.