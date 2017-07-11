Related Stories The General Secretary of Unemployed Private Trainee Nurses, Emmanuel Nanor says it will be prudent for government to ensure their postings to various hospitals to work than to concentrate on its ‘One- district one-factory’ policy.



To him, the unemployed private nurses will not benefit from the policy if implemented since their line of work has been ignored by government.



“How are we going to benefit from this 'one-district one-factory' project? Are we going to plant tomatoes as nurses?” he asked in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



The unemployed private nurses described as improper, government’s decision to prioritize the employment of nurses trained in public institutions over them.



According to the group made up of over three thousand qualified nurses from accredited private Nursing Training Schools, government’s continuous preferential treatment defeats the constitutional provision of equal opportunity for all citizens.



They argue that they are equally qualified to be recruited by the government to serve in various Public Health Institutions.



They however called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “address our issue or we will besiege the Flagstaff House and the Ministry. We are giving government five working days to address our concern.”