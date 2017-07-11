Ask God For Forgiveness, Not Me – Major Mahama’s Father Tells Killers

Related Stories Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd), father of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama, has told his son’s killers to ask God for forgiveness because He is the Creator of his son.



Major Mahama, who was heading a military detachment in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region, met his untimely death Monday, May 29, 2017 when some residents of Denkyira- Obuasi in the district accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him. Speaking on Hot FM barely a week ago, retired Capt. Mahama said God was the only person who can forgive his son’s killers.



“I and his mother cannot say we have forgiven the killers, considering how hurt we are and I am nobody so far as the creation of Maxwell Adams is concerned.



“He’s a creation of God so they should go to God and ask for forgiveness for destroying God’s creation because I didn’t create him; I just fathered him. “The Creator Himself is the almighty God, so if you destroy somebody’s property, you go to the owner of the property and ask for forgiveness.



So far as I’m concerned, they should go to God and ask for forgiveness”.



