PPP Wll Transform Ghana – Kufuor

Related Stories Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has rekindled the debate on public private partnerships (PPP) saying they are the way to achieving development for Ghana.



According to the former Ghanaian Leader, lessons from the international community and the African Union reveal that involving the private sector coupled with a good policy in governance is the surest way to meet the country's development goals.



Speaking at an Economic Forum by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on Wednesday, July 12, Mr Agyekum was of the view that: “The whole globe is one market and the AU is talking new partnerships for Africa’s development because they have seen that we are in an era of PPP to move growth and create wealth”.



Mr Kufuor believes social interventions and best intentions for development will not succeed without the incorporation of PPPs.



He said Ghana should not be limited in such partnerships and that “we should welcome people from Korea, America or whoever comes and then we negotiate fairly for win-win”.