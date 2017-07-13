Asantehene Rewards Prempeh College Team, Teachers For 2017 NSMQ Triumph

Related Stories Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced an education support package for the contestants that clinched a victory for Prempeh College in the just ended 2017 National Maths and Science Quiz.



Details of the offer are unknown but the support package will take effect when the two students reach the tertiary level.



Four teachers who played key roles in the success story will also receive GH¢5,000 from the Asantehene for their effort.



Otumfuo made the offer public when authorities and students called at the Manhyia Palace to present their trophy to him.



Prempeh College reclaimed the title from Adisadel after surrendering it to the Cape Coast school in 2016.



The Prempeh College team -Wonder and Daniel- proved tough for Aquinas team - Anamalia and Bright.



For winning the 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz, Prempeh College received GHC40,000 and packages from Tigo and GCB Bank.



For 2nd and 3rd places, St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and Adisadel College get GHC30,000 each.