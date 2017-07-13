Remember Kotoko Accident Victims In Your Prayers - John Mahama

Related Stories Former president John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians and all supporters of the Kotoko Football Club to remember the team in their prayers in the wake of a terrible car accident they suffered.



The accident, which occurred on the Nkawkaw-Nanchia highway, is feared to have happened after a truck on its way to Tamale which was loaded with fertiliser run into the speeding Kumasi Asante Kotoko bus leaving the bus terribly mangled. It all happened when the football team was returning from Accra after a fiery match with Inter Allies.



All victims of the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw as the coach and driver of the Kotoko bus are said to have been transferred for intensive treatment to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



On his Facebook page, former president Mahama called on all Ghanaians to say a little prayer for the team in these difficult times.