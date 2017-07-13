Man Dies After Cat Meat

Related Stories Asare, a farming community in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, was yesterday thrown into a state of shock when a 30-year-old man, Kwadwo Robert alias Asampian, started behaving strangely after killing and enjoying the meat of a pregnant cat.



Kwadwo was rushed to the Sampa Government Hospital but died on arrival.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that Kwadwo Robert was invited by his friend, Kofi Tawiah, to his house to help him kill a cat that belonged to a community member.



After they had killed the cat, they realized that the animal was pregnant with five fetuses but disregarded that and went ahead to prepare the meat for consumption.



After eating the meat, Kwadwo reportedly began behaving like a cat, shouting ‘meaw, meaw, meaw.’ He was said to have crawled on the ground like a cat aiming at pouncing on a prey.



According to sources, observers thought he was going mad and so rushed him to the hospital, but he could not triumph over death.