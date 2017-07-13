MoH Owes GHS100m – Agyeman-Manu

Related Stories The Ministry of Health is indebted to the tune of GHS100million, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said.



Mr Agyeman-Manu said this while answering a question from the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, on when the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) would settle all arrears owed service providers on the floor of parliament on Thursday, 13 June, 2017.



He said: “Mr Speaker, the National Health Insurance Authority has from January to date received a total amount of GHS539,853,124.29 from the Ministry of Finance and this has been disbursed to our numerous creditors including service providers, contractors, suppliers, etc.



“Mr Speaker, apart from arrears owed the providers under the NHIS, the Ministry of Health also owes over GHS100million and this includes arrears of procurement on vaccines for 2016, GAVI co-financing for 2016 and 2017, Global Fund indebtedness arising from audit recoveries, among others.



“We share the agony and challenges of the providers of health service and pharmacists that the NHIA is indebted to and we are working tirelessly with the Ministry of Finance to clear the arrears. For now, the Ministry of Finance is releasing funds one month in arrears in accordance with the NHIA Act (Act 852)



“Mr Speaker, with the above mentioned arrears that the ministry has inherited from the previous government, it will be difficult for me to tell the house when exactly all the arrears will be settled. We will plead with all to have patience while we look for fund to clear all the arrears.”