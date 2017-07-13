Drivers, Commuters Stranded On Diverted Bolga-Bawku Road

Related Stories Drivers and commuters plying the Bolga-Bawku road which is under construction are not happy with the state of the road, which they have been compelled to endure.



The major worry of residents living along that stretch of the road is the creation of a diversion at Bawku Pulmakom by Queiroz Galvao, the construction company working on the project. The diversion, they say, is posing life threatening challenges to travelers and residents alike.



The situation gets even worse whenever it rains. The rate at which vehicles get stuck at the diversion especially when it rains is alarming.



On the average, about 70 cars get stranded any time it rains making traveling on the road a nightmare. Former President, John Dramani Mahama cut the sod in July 2016 for the commencement of the project.



The road serves as a major linking route to neighbouring Togo and Burkina Faso. On a daily basis, about 50 articulated trucks ply this road carrying onions, animals, cotton and other general goods to and from Ghana.



The journey from Bolga to Bawku ordinarily should take approximately 40 minutes. However, the current state of the road makes the 40 minute journey impossible.



One would now cover the same distance in not less than 4 hours. Residents have complained about the encroachment of their farmlands by the construction activities without compensation from government. They also complained about some frustrations they have to endure especially when vehicles breakdown or get stuck on the road.



Amadi Bukari, a long vehicle driver, said his car got stuck there for over four days. He said, efforts to get the contractor to even help him get his car out of the mud proved futile.



In another related case, Danzumah, a Kia driver, appealed to the contractor on site to patch the potholes on the diversion for easy and free movement.



He however commended the contractor for the quality of work done so far. A motor rider, Joshua Akumbole, who plies the road very often shared his experience saying, criminals have taken advantage of the diversion to rob travelers of their wares.



He narrated that at about 7:00am on Monday July 10, armed robbers ambushed a Yutong bus around the diverted road at Tilli and took away valuable items of passengers who were going to Sankase, a town in Togo, to do business.



Meanwhile the District Police commander of Zebilla, ASP Emmanuel Huni Broni confirmed the alleged robbery case to TV3. He said the incident occurred around the Tilli-Zebilla diversion where armed men took away GHc 15,000 from travelers but no death was recorded.



According to the Police Commander, his men responded swiftly to the situation but no arrests were made. ASP Broni added that he has deployed police to be stationed at the diversion to protect life and property.



