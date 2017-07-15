National Security Has Failed Us - George Loh

Related Stories Legal Practitioner and the former Member of Parliament for North Dayi says Ghana’s National Security has failed to maintain high-level security in the country.



George Loh noted the standard security procedures employed in Ghana, is far below what existed in other jurisdictions where security of public officers is of prime importance.



The observation follows the discovery of a spy device in the office of the Lands and Natural Resource Minister Peter Amewu, when National Security conducted a sweep at his office. The audio-visual device, a recorder which can pick low volume sounds about 30 meters away with a data storage unit and a transmitting unit, was pinned to the back of the Coat of Arms hanging in the minister’s office on July 10.



Former Minister of Land's and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, after the discovery has taken responsibility for the installation, claiming it was part of measures he put in place to check his personal security while in office, but it never functioned.



Reacting to the issue, former lands and natural resource minister Nii Osah Mills, said even if the device was not working, the Tamale Central MP should have informed them about it, as he feels he was naked in that office.



Speaking on JoyFM’s Newsfile on Saturday, June 15, Mr. Loh said the country must accept that National Security had failed us. He believes the agency must in an ideal state sweep every office after a minister has left office, this could have been found much earlier if this simple task is done.



National Security Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the device has transmitted any information outside the office premises.