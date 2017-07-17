Prez Nana Addo To Meet Journalists On Tuesday

President Akufo Addo Related Stories The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to meet journalists on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Flagstaff House in Accra following his six months assumption of office.



The President is expected to take stock of his government’s achievements and failures.



The media encounter is the first of its kind since the President booted out the Mahama administration from office.



Issues likely to be discussed include: commencement of Free SHS, one-district- one-factory project, one-million-one-constituency, setting up of the Special Prosecutor, war against galamsey, operations of NPP’s vigilante groups such as Kandahar boys, Invincible Forces, Delta Forces among others.



The President was sworn into office in January 7, 2017 at the Independence Square. Source: Ultimatefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.