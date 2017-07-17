Otumfuo Closes Down Manhyia Lands Secretariat Over Corruption Scandal

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Related Stories The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has closed down Manhyia land secretariat headed by Manhyia Nana Akwasi Prempeh, over alleged fraud Ultimatefmonline.com can confirmed.



The secretariat was closed down a week ago by Otumfuo Akyeamehene Nsuase Poku and Otumfuo Mawerehene Baffour Osei Hyiaman Bretuo IV a communications director to Otumfuo under the instructions of the King.



Mahyiahene is alleged to have sold traditional 160 house plot stool lands belonging to Asantehene to private estate developers at Agric Kokode a community in Kumasi without approval of the King and other 300 house plot at Sewuah in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region.



Checks from the palace also indicate that, Manhyiahene forged signatures of the King to sell the lands to prospective buyers.



Source at the palace say Manhyiahene after heading the secretariat since 2009 failed to account for all land he has sold to estate developers including stool lands and royalties Otumfuo is entitled to among others.



The alleged fraud in the palace came to light after Nana Akwasi Prempeh failed to release money from the land secretariat under the order of Otumfuo for building material to complete ongoing construction of a pavilion at the palace.



Investigation team from the palace will soon be constituted to probe the allegation Ultimatefmonline.com source has disclosed.



Manhyiahene could be distooled for breaching the trust of the King if found culpable of the alleged fraud allegations.



Meanwhile, the office of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has confirmed the alleged fraud but is not ready to officially comment on the matter for now.



