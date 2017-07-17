GYEEDA Case: Kofi Humado Accused Of Leading Payments

Related Stories A deputy National Coordinator of the National Youth Employment Programme , Jacob Adongo, has accused former Sports Minister, Kofi Humado of being involved in almost all the stages leading to the payment of GHc4.1 million to Goodwill Ghana limited.



Mr. Adongom, who was testifying as a defence witness in the ongoing GYEEDA trial, told the court the former minister was part of all the processes before giving the final approval for the payment.



His testimony at the High Court today [Monday], was in sharp contrast to that of Kofi Humado who told the court at the initial stages of the case that he only relied on the claims, technical advice and competence of Abuga Pele, the former National Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), to make the approvals.



Abuga Pele and Philip Akpeena Assibit, a private businessman, have opened their defence, after their submission of no case was dismissed by the court.



Charges



The state has accused Assibit of putting in false claims that he had secured a $65-million World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth, resulting in the government parting with GH¢4.1 million.



Pele is alleged to have acted in a manner resulting in the loss of the amount to the state.



Pele has pleaded not guilty to two counts of abetment of crime, intentionally misapplying public property, and five counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state.



Assibit has also pleaded not guilty to six counts of defrauding by false pretences, and five counts of dishonestly causing loss to public property.