MMDAs Must Drive Business Growth Agenda – Osafo Maafo

Related Stories Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo, has asked the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to give strong support to the government’s business growth effort.



He said under no circumstance should any civil or public servant frustrate the drive to help businesses to thrive and provide employment for the people.



He made the call at the inauguration of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), comprising Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and Eastern Regions in Kumasi.



Regional Teams, each made up of 10 members, would oversee the implementation of the Infrastructural for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in this belt.



Mr. Osafo Maafo urged the assemblies to do more to attract investments and assist the private sector to grow, adding that, this should be made an urgent priority.



He underlined the government’s unswerving determination to go the extra mile to build a business-friendly environment.

The Regional Teams of the MBDA would identify priority infrastructural projects for immediate implementation in their respective regions.



The Senior Minister indicated that the creation of the development authorities for the ecological zones was to anchor the provision of capital infrastructural projects in the local communities to stimulate business activities.



The various development initiatives - one million dollar for every constituency, water for all, one district one factory, one village one dam and others, would be implemented through the development authorities.



Mr. Osafo Maafo said a number of priority projects had been identified for each of the zones and asked the Teams to work closely with the assemblies to prioritize projects for effective and efficient implementation.



Ms. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Special Development Initiatives, said despite the various poverty interventions implemented over the years, there were still high levels of poverty and inequalities in society.



The IPEP was therefore an innovative approach to direct capital investments to facilitate business development and growth to reduce poverty, especially in rural communities.



She noted that the task ahead was huge and demanding but said with commitment and dedication progress would be made.



Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, said creating the right conditions for businesses development was vital to winning the fight against poverty.



He asked MMDAs to set up special desks to give timely and accurate information and data on business opportunities in their areas