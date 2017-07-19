‘Sack Our Rector’

Related Stories About 50 tutors of Kintampo Rural Health Training School, now College of Health, yesterday demonstrated against the Rector of the College, Prof Adu-Oppong calling for his removal from office alleging corruption and incompetence.



The Rector, Prof Adu-Oppong who was appointed by the Ministry of Health to head the College since August last year was accused by members of Health Tutors Association of Ghana, Kintampo branch, of incompetency, lack of leadership skills and conniving with the procurement officer to engage in corrupt practices in the school. They also accused the Rector of not being a permanent staff of the institution and that he is above 60 years so should have been on retirement by now.



The tutors who registered their displeasure yesterday on campus wore red armbands and went on a peaceful demonstration by calling on the Ministry of Health to heed their call by the end of this week to sack the man or they will desert the school.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on phone about their grievances, secretary of the local branch of the Association, Taadi Peter, explained that the school is facing a lot of challenges like lack of classrooms, lack of clinic for the training of physician assistants, lack of equipped laboratories and demonstration rooms for the training of students and lack of buses to convey students to health institutions for practicals, and rather, the Rector is using the school fund to do unnecessary things.



He accused the Rector of using GH¢463,000 of the school fund to buy V8 Land Cruiser though the school has a Nissan Navara pick up for him. He said external auditors who investigated the allegation found him culpable and he was asked to refund the money but till date he has done nothing about it.



Mr Taadi blamed Professor Adu-Oppong of giving contract to his family members and friends who supplied substandard materials to the college to the displeasure of students and tutors.



He insisted that the Rector is not a permanent staff of the school but rather of University of Cape Coast so is not always on campus to take care of the day to today running of the College. “Currently he is attending an interview at the UCC campus to become the provost of that institution so cannot discharge both responsibilities at the same time. Last but not the least; the reactor is 63 years now so cannot continue to head the institution.”