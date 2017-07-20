Akufo-Addo’s Advisors Don’t Wish Him Well - George Loh

George Loh Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh, has asserted that President Akufo-Addo’s Tuesday’s encounter with the media was untimely and that those who advised the President to meet the media yesterday do not like him.



Speaking to Bismark Brown, host of Atinka TV’s morning show dubbed 'Ghana Nie', the lawyer indicated that President Akufo-Addo has been in office for only six months have done nothing and he sees no reason for him to have called on the media.



“For me, those who advised the President to do this media encounter do not like him. He’s been in office for 6 months and has done nothing to call on the press. I think that he didn’t do himself a lot of services and that his media managers should rethink their strategies,” he said.



According to George Loh, nobody put a gun at President Akufo-Addo’s head to have a press encounter and when he was asked about the employment situation in Ghana, he opined that he would better have answered his question in about 18 months’ time.



“If you are not ready, who has forced you to talk to the media,” he stressed.



Mr George Loh further lambasted President Akufo-Addo for redirecting a question, asked him by Citi FM’s Bernard Avle, to the Vice President Dr. Bawumia.



He said the president should have been able to give a response to the question since he has an economic background better than former President Mahama who has no economic background yet answered questions related to Economics during similar encounters in the past.



“We want to see a president who is a walking encyclopaedia in governance and knows everything going on,” Loh fired.



George Loh, however, congratulated President Akufo-Addo for following the footsteps of his predecessor Presidents: J.A. Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory and John Mahama.