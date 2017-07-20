50 CEPS Officials Interdicted Over Tax Fraud

Related Stories At least 50 staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority have been interdicted for allegedly aiding some private companies to evade duties and taxes.



The interdicted officers are from the customs division of GRA, in Tema.



The Sector Commander of Tema, Felix Mate-Kodjo in an exclusive interview with JoyNews says the case is currently being investigated.



According to him, declaration at the ports has a standard process to follow and if there is any breach by any CEPS official it will be easy to identify the culprit.



“Essentially Custom officers are to do due diligence in the course of our duty,” he said.



According to him, at the compliance level which is the first port of contact to any CEPS official, the officer must undertake some pivotal checks which includes the value of the product imported and ensure that the procedures have been followed.



“There are standards that have been established to ensure that these checks are done diligently to garner revenue for the state.



“I think by standards these people have fallen short somehow,” he stated.



He said by law and procedures, when an officer is caught in a situation like this, he is queried, interdicted after which a committee of enquiry will be established to investigate the matter.



That is exactly what has been done in respect of the 50 interdicted officers, he stated.



The interdiction comes at a time when government is battling to raise the enough revenue to execute its many ambitious programmes.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Custom Excise Preventive Service, Isaac Crenstil says his outfit is currently rebranding itself to ensure officers adhere to professional standards.



He says the ongoing house cleaning exercise, is helping the commission to block the revenue loopholes.