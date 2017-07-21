Techiman MCE Introduces 'One Village, One Farm'

Related Stories The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region, Hon. John Donyinah, has initiated a farming Project to augment government’s flagship Agric programme 'Planting for Foods and Jobs' with an auxiliary project dubbed 'One Community, One Farm'.



The MCE disclosed this to Journalists after a farmiliarisation tour to the communities in the municipality.



Encouraging all communities in the area to make lands available for the project, Mr Donyinah promised the communities the Municipal assembly will support them with seedlings, fertilizers and any other machines they will require to make a community farm, which he envisaged would reduce unemployment in those areas.



He said the 'One Village, one Farm' project would focus on cash crops like Cashew farming and Maize farming, all in large quantities to generate funds that would help solve little problems confronting the communities.



"When the communities dedicate lands for this initiative the farms will become theirs and the proceeds they get after every farming season will be used to cater for some of their needs and support community-based activities. some little problems like the fixing of boreholes could be catered for without the Assembly's intervention", he said.



Mr Donyinah also appealed to the chiefs in the municipality to release lands for the project since it will benefit them too.