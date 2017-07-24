Major Maintenance Works Won’t Interfere With Supply—ECG

Related Stories The Tema Regional Engineer of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG), says henceforth major shut down maintenance works on their plants would not affect electricity supply in the Region.



Mr. Mark Asomani-Wiafe made this revelation during a visit to the newly constructed Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at the GRIDCO village, Tema, by the Tema Press Corp.



"The essence is that this has been put in place so that if there is any major works we could pick about 75 percent supply from the system so that it doesn’t affect our customers," he informed.



He said that ECG was always trying to make their work safe and more reliable to their customers "so we deem it fit to put this up to add up to what we have already.”



Mr. Asomani-Wiafe said that the purpose of the new facility was to increase reliability and security to make sure that power was always available.



Mr. Christian Dzikunu, Operations Engineer of the ECG, observed that the demand of the station was about 38 mega watt of electricity adding “once demand has got to 38, GRIDCO has added a second transformer to it so that we can add more load,” he informed.



He said that the smelter which cost approximately 2.2 million dollars (3.3 million cedis) would have five lines and explained that “three of the lines would go to the industrial area, and two would take care of Dawenya, Community 25, Moboleh and Ashiaman. Other areas included Ada and Nungua,”



According to him, the Smelter 2 BSP which was an outdoor station, was the third of such facility to be constructed within the Region with two sited at the GRIDCO village and one at Kpong.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Jones Ofori-Addo, the General Manger of ECG, Tema, said the facility would enhance their network and make it more flexible and easy for the benefit of their customers.



He appealed to Ghanaians to desist from stealing power, a situation he explained, caused a lot of financial loses to the ECG as well as its operations.