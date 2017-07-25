EC’s Credibility Completely Destroyed – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Related Stories The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said the credibility of the Electoral Commission has completely been destroyed by the current internal wrangling



“No matter how we solve the case, the credibility of the Electoral commission has been destroyed completely by the commissioners themselves,” he added.



He also said the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no hand in the attempts by some ‘unknown staff’ of the Electoral Commission to impeach EC Boss, Madam Charlotte Osei.



In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka Am Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated that there has been internal wrangling at the EC even before the NPP assumed office. He stated that there is some sort of ill feeling among the EC staff.



According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the feud existed even before former President John Dramani Mahama assumed power.



He stated that the Commission due to its internal fights, wrote a letter to the Bureau of National Investigations to look into alleged ghost names on the EC’s payroll.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr explained that this decision to remove ghost names from the commission’s pay roll was neither fueled by the NDC nor the NPP.



He advised all political parties to refrain from exploiting the issue and allow the proper process to ensure transparency.