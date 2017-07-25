IGP Warns Police Attackers

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has strongly warned all criminally-minded persons who think officers of the Ghana Police Service can be subjected to attacks to rethink.



He said the police respect the law and due process and would not keep mute over “senseless killings” of officers in uniform as well as “baseless attacks” on police posts and stations.



“I have charged my commanders to deal ruthlessly with anyone who henceforth, dares to wage senseless attacks on any police officer,” he pointed out.



The IGP underscored, “My officers and men of the service will not be cowed to allow lawlessness take over this country that we all cherish as ours.”



Mr Asante-Apeatu noted that law-abiding citizens of the country want to live in peace as they struggle each day to make ends meet.



“These decent and law-abiding persons are the majority and we have their full support,” he asserted.



Mr David Asante Apeatu made these remarks at the graduation ceremony of 618 recruits at the Tesano Police Training School in Accra. The graduands had gone through intensive basic training in policing.



The recruits were the pioneers to be trained in child friendly policing initiative, which the service has adopted as one of its strategic priorities.



In recent times, some personnel of the service had come under unprovoked attacks by some miscreants in society.



Some gallant cops, including Constable Daniel Owusu, an officer attached to the Tesano Community Policing Unit, and others were killed by criminals.



To the graduands, Mr Asante-Apeatu said policing progression is not easy for myriad of reasons.



“You must be mentally prepared for the task ahead.



You will be confronted with varied challenges, including indecision and wrong judgement as well,” he reminded them.



He urged them to be abreast with contemporary issues on general knowledge on policing tactics.



The Best in Academics Award was given to General Recruit Goka Gideon.



The Good Conduct Award went to Patricia Dufie while Bernice Addai was awarded Best Mask Woman.



For the Best in Drill, the award was given to Stephen Kweku Nyame while Jennifer Yayera Dabo took the Child Friendly Policing Award.



The overall Best Recruit was Vincent Kofi McCarty.