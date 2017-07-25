Gov't Was Represented At Mills Wreath Laying Ceremony-Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Atta Mills Institute (ATI), Koku Anyidoho has debunked claims that government boycotted the fifth anniversary and wreath laying ceremony for the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said an invitation was extended to the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo but he delegated someone to represent him because he was unable to come.



Speculations were rife that no representative from government was present at the ceremony but Koku Anyidoho said the Senior Minister’s representative read the first reading on behalf of government.



The people of Ghana remembered the demise of the late president as they lay wreaths at the Asomdwee park in his memory.



The ceremony brought together the former President John Dramani Mahama, as well as former Vice President and his wife, family members and loved ones who all thronged to the Asomdwee park to witness the rather simple but solemn wreath laying and memorial service held in honour of the late President The ceremony saw Fmr President John Dramani Mahama who was clad in a black lay a wreath.



Old students and mates of Prof John Evans Atta Mills of Achimota School came to perform their usual ritual routine as they laid the school cloth on his tomb.



It continued with his son, Kofi Atta Mills who laid the wreath on behalf of the family. Atta Mills Institute also laid a wreath. His campaign team members present laid a wreath in his honour.



Party Chairman, Mr Kofi Purtophy also laid a wreath on behalf of the whole NDC team.