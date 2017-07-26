I’m Not Corrupt – Saeed Replies Bugri Naabu

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has dismissed the corruption accusation levelled against him by Daniel Bugri Naabu describing it as untrue and incomprehensible.



The relations between the Regional Minister, his deputy and Mr. Naabu reached a new low after he accused them of sabotaging appointments of some DCE-nominees loyal to him, by bribing assembly members not to confirm their nominations.



Mr. Naabu on July 15, 2017, in a gamut diatribe, chastised the Northern Regional Minister and his deputy for undermining his authority, denigrating presidential appointments and also being corrupt.



He had since promised to petition president Akufo-Addo to axe the Northern Regional Minister and his deputy for the aforementioned accusations.



In his reaction, however, Mr. Saeed repudiated the accusations as unfounded saying “We are not corrupt and that corruption is completely out of my scheme of work.”



“The allegations of corruptions against us is not true,” he added in an interview with Morning Starr with Francis Abban.



According to him, he and his deputy are “just working to confirm the nominees of his Excellency the president” and that there is nothing untoward to that regard.



“That’s my primary responsibility. So, If I work to confirm somebody it doesn’t mean that I am doing the wrong thing,” he stressed.