Pick Application Forms From MMDAs - School Feeding Secretariat To Caterers

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced that application forms to offer catering services under the GSFP have been released to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country.



In a short statement issued and signed by the sector minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba, it said interested applicants are informed that the cost of the application form is Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHC50. 00).



“The form should only be purchased from the office of Metropolitan/Municipal/District Coordinating Directors (MMDCD) in the areas where they intend to offer their services”.



The statement said applicants would be expected to submit their completed application forms together with relevant documents including copy of receipts for payment to the office of the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Coordinating Director.



“Members of the public are hereby being cautioned that it is only the office of the MMDCDs that are authorized to sell the forms. Anyone who purchases the forms from any other source other than the offices of MMDCDs or at any cost other than the stipulated price does so at their own risk”, the statement added.