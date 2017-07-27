EC Row: Parliament Directs EC To Draft CI to Back Its Work

Related Stories The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to commence draft a Constitutional Instrument (CI) backing it’s work as a permanent solution to the recent disturbances at the EC.



This follows a close door meeting between embattled Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei and the Leadership of Parliament on Wednesday to end the squabble between her and some staff of the Commission.



The acclaimed Electoral body has dominated the news for the wrong reasons in the past week following a petition by some concerned workers of the EC asking the president to remove the Chairperson from office.



The petition opened the can of worms as Mrs Osei and her two deputy commissioners have engaged in public spat accusing each other of wrong doing including criminal acts.



Kasapafmonline sources say, this new CI when approved will clearly indicate the specific roles of all the commissioners and other officers of the EC to ensure there’s no conflict in their work in the future.



This website is told, Mrs Osei, at the meeting complained about what she said was an unfair treatment given her by her deputy commissioners including claims that some of them going on leave without her knowledge, a development she said is a threat to the EC’s smooth running.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has referred a petition seeking to impeach Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice for further investigations to be carried out into the saga.



Madam Charlotte Osei is currently under pressure following a petition to the president for her to be probed for financial malfeasance and fraud allegations to trigger her impeachment.



A statement from the Presidency said “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 26 July 2017, referred a petition purporting to invoke Article 146(3) of the Constitution, in respect of the office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.



According to the statement signed by Director of Communications Eugene Arhin, while the President was out of the country, his office received a petition, initially undated and unsigned, against the Chairperson of the EC.



“Subsequently, counsel, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Esq., by letter dated 20th July, 2017, wrote to the office of the President setting out the names of the petitioners and the date of the petition.



“Pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo has, thus, referred the petition to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3),” the statement added.



