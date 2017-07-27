Erect Monuments For Corrupt Officials – MP For Ablekuma Central

Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Nartey Related Stories Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, has urged the government to erect national monuments and name them after corrupt government officials after monies stolen had been retrieved.



He said corrupt officials should not just be jailed but government should retrieve all monies from such people.



According to him, the only way to stop people from engaging in corruption in future is to use the monies they stole to construct buildings and name the structures after them along with the said amount they looted.



“Everyone who is found guilty of corruption shouldn’t just be jailed because they will in return in four to 10 years and if the monies they stole were invested, they will reap more.



“The monies should be used to build a school or construct a hospital and named after the person with an indication that the structure was erected from monies retrieved from the said person,” he said.



Mr Nartey has encouraged that monies should be retrieved from such persons and the exact money used to construct national monuments such as schools, hospitals and roads with an indication that this is what the stolen money was used for along with the perpetrators name.



He was speaking on the back of the brouhaha happening at the Electoral Commission (EC) after the EC chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, accused her deputies of engaging in corruption.



He said this on Agoo TV’s local Breakfast show ‘Yensempa’ hosted by Bonohene Baffour Awuah, which airs every weekday from 6a.m. to 8a.m.