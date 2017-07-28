80 Ghanaians Deported From Libya

Related Stories Over eighty Ghanaians who illegally residing in Libya have been deported.



The deportees arrived at the Kotoka International Airport Thursday night to go through immigration procedures.



Many of deportees who looked weary claimed they were imprisoned for over 8 months by Libyan officials prior to their deportation.



In April, some 300 Ghanaians who were residing in the country came home voluntarily.



Many of them who travelled to Libya on foot through the Libyan Desert to seek greener pastures said that they were disappointed at the lawlessness in that country.



The north African country has become a transit zone for thousands of migrants who are keen to escape poverty and war to Europe.



Migrant numbers from Libya to Italy have soared dramatically in 2017 with more than 550 deaths recorded in the Mediterranean this year.