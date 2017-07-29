'Non-Performing Road Contractors Will Be Black Listed' – Minister

Related Stories The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has warned that the government was not going to pay for any bad job done - did not meet road contract specifications.



He said they were determined to make sure that there was value for money and that the country could not continue to be shortchanged.



He asked engineers of the ministry to sit up – up their game, because it would not be business as usual.



The Minister gave the warning during his inspection of a collapsed bridge at Tinkong on the Koforidua-Memfe road.



He indicated that due process would be followed to abrogate jobs given to non-performing contractors.



Mr. Amoako-Atta did not hide his displeasure with the quality of the rehabilitation works done the shoulders of the Koforidua-Mamfe road and demanded that the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority submitted a report on the project with his recommendations to his office.



He spoke against that practice where road contracts was awarded to companies, which lacked the experience, equipment and capacity to perform.



He added that, this needed to be discontinued.



Mr. Dennis Edward Aboagye, the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), complained to the Minister, that many bridges in the area had become weak and required to be fixed.