Let’s Make NCA A World Class Regulator – Sakyi Addo

Related Stories Mr. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority, has urged the Board, Management and Staff of the Authority to utilise their collectively strength and intellect to the benefit of the stakeholders they served.



Speaking at a durbar of the members of the recently-sworn in Board and staff at the NCA’s headquarters, Mr Sakyi Addo said in their efforts to address the challenges of the industry they must effectively cater for the needs of the Government, the Operators and the consumers.



He entreated them to adhere to the corporate governance structures, respect the hierarchy and reporting lines and also exhibit exemplary behavior to make the regulatory body a credible world class institution.



Mr. Sakyi-Addo assured the staff of better working conditions and the necessary resources in order for them to deliver on their mandate.



Mr. Joe Anokye, the acting Director General of NCA, welcomed the Board and commended the staff for the support given him during his six months stay in office.