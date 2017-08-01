AMERI Deal: Kwabena Donkor Appears Before CID

Related Stories



The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye had explained that by law and the Standing Orders of Parliament, MPs must be treated with some level of decorum even when they are deemed to have committed any offence, hence, his decision to meet the security chiefs.



This was after the Minority had expressed that the CID’s actions were impeding the work of a sitting member of Parliament, amounting to contempt of Parliament under article 122 of the Constitution.



But Kwame Atieku, lawyer for Dr. Donkor has said his client submitted his cell phone on Monday as demanded by the CID and was subsequently asked to write a statement after which interrogations would commence.



He, however, looks forward to the Speaker’s assurance.



Dr. Donkor’s home was on Monday, July 24, 2017 subjected to a thorough search by some personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police who were on a mission to retrieve evidence that suggests the former minister had caused financial loss to the state as a result of his involvement in the controversial AMERI deal.



A former deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine and former deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor also had their homes raided by some security officers who said they had secured a court warrant to conduct the search for some evidence related to the AMERI power agreement signed under the former government.



Meanwhile, John Jinapor and Dominic Ayine are yet to honor the invitation despite an earlier communication that they would do so.



Controversial deal



The 300MW emergency power contract was secured in 2015 by the John Mahama administration to fix severe power challenges at the time after it received Parliamentary approval.



However, following a publication by a Norwegian newspaper about the deal, it was condemned for its $510 million price tag as analysts say Ghana could have secured the same deal at $150 million less.



Specifics about the ongoing probe into the deal remains a subject of speculation as security officials remain tight-lipped on the matter, however, there are strong suggestions that the contract was signed amid heavy underhand dealings.



There are indications that the CID will Monday reveal the details about the investigation into the power deal.







