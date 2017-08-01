COP Kofi Boakye To Head PIPS

COP Kofi Boakye Related Stories Director General Research/Planning at the Police Headquarters, COP Kofi Boakye has been appointed as the Director General of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) bureau.



COP Kofi Boakye is experiencing his second transfer since the change of government, having been moved from the Ashanti region as the regional commander to the Police headquarters as Director General Research/Planning in February 2017.



COP Kofi Boakye, a former regional commander in Greater Accra is replacing DCOP Simon Afeku who has been asked to move to the Eastern region as commander.



In an internal memo signed by the IGP David Asante-Apeatu, the Greater Accra regional commander, DCOP Osabarima Asare Oware Pinkro III is replacing COP Kofi Boakye as Director General in charge of Research/Planning while ACP George Alex Mensah is moving from the Eastern region to head the Greater Accra regional Command.