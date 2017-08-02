 
Local News :

Fishermen To Picket At Flagstaff House Over Shortage Of Premix Fuel
 
02-Aug-2017  
Fishermen at Discove in the Western region have threatened to picket at the flagstaff house over the shortage of premix fuel.

The shortage they contend has posed a threat on their business.

According to the fishermen, they were convinced that the new administration will make things quite easier however, that conviction has been thwarted.

Head of Fishermen Nana Ebo Ansah speaking in an interview said communities around some landing beaches in the Central Region don't have premix fuel for business due to shortage of fuel.

He said, for some weeks now, fisher folks and boat operators in the Region have not received premix fuel for their operations.

Currently most of the fishermen have to struggle to get some of the premix fuel before they could go fishing and have had to resort to buying petrol and engine oil at a higher cost to work," he lamented.
 
 
 
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
 
 

