5 Inmates Escape From Ofankor Police Cells

Five Cell inmates yesterday escaped from custody at the Ofankor Police Station in Accra around 5pm.



They escaped through the roof in the toilet.



The suspects are Kwaku Ahiale- 31 years, Alhassan Waal – aged 20, Sofo Mohammed – 22 years, George Annor – 22 years and Danladi Agera – 22 years.



Kwaku Ahiale is a robbery remand prisoner while the rest are suspects involved in stealing cases under investigation.



Sergeant Wisdom Unulinyun, the officer in charge and Corporal Agnes Effah, reported the case of escape.



Information gathered by The Finder indicates that during an inspection of the cells, police discovered that the escapees created an outlet through the ceiling in the toilet and escaped through the roofing.



The police administration has therefore deployed investigators, Motor Bike and Vehicle Patrols to hunt for the escapees.



