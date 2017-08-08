Hajj 2017 Not In Danger, Says IC Quaye

Sheikh IC Quaye Related Stories The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board has denied saying that the current Hajj is in danger explaining that what he said was that at the time the current board inherited the management of the exercise, it was overwhelmed by a whopping indebtedness.



The volume of indebtedness, he said, threatened the Hajj adding that but for the change of government and the various interventions, it would have been impossible to undertake the religious exercise this year.



He had been quoted as saying that the religious exercise was in danger.



In another development, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) yesterday presented 600 pieces of mattress to the Hajj Board for use by prospective pilgrims as they await their flights at the Hajj Village.



Making the donation on behalf of the Director General of NADMO, Peter Wuni Baga, the Deputy Director General in charge of Finance and Administration, said they were moved taking the action because of the eyesore of women and others sleeping on mats at the holding area during the Hajj.



He said NADMO has provided special mattresses which are covered with leather for longevity and ease of washing periodically. It is the hope of the organization that the mattresses would be used this year and subsequent ones.



In his response, Sheikh IC Quaye said the Hajj Board is appreciative of NADMO’s gesture and promised the mattresses would be put at the disposal of pilgrims.



He pointed at the Hall of Fame in reference to the holding area which has witnessed a massive facelift and now befitting the status of the Hajj Village.



Present during the presentation were officials of NADMO like Abu Ramadan, Deputy Director General in charge of Operations, Abibatu Walenkaki, Director, Administration and the Ashanti Regional Director, Kwabena Nsenkyire.