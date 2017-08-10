Kofi Adams Slams Media For Fuelling NDC War

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams Related Stories The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has launched a scathing attack on members of the media profession accusing them of being bias against former President, Jerry John Rawlings.



His reaction follows the recent statement by the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyer insisting that Mr. Rawlings, who is the founder of the NDC, cannot claim to be upright when it comes to corruption and should spare the public his corruption ‘sermons.’



The daughter of the late Harry Sawyer in an article on Wednesday asked a former Deputy Attorney General, Martin Amidu to resign from the party for going public on issues of corruption in the party against some functionaries.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Thursday, Kofi Adams believes the media is not being fair to the former President and the NDC as it only highlights the negatives of the former President and the NDC.



He noted that most media houses have focused on the wrangling in the party instead of criticizing the Nana Addo government which he believes is incompetent.



He accused journalists and media houses of being bias, partisan and influenced by politicians.



“I believe the media has given prominence to trivial issues and are bent on twisting facts especially when it comes to JJ Rawlings. Talk about this incompetent Nana Addo government. I have not had time to read Valerie’s article but comments I keep hearing in the media about Rawlings is not pleasing at all,” he lamented.



The NDC Organiser stressed that Mr Rawlings’ criticisms are only to shape the party and not cause disaffection to some elements of the party and therefore called on the media to rather focus on his positives instead of his negatives.



“The media is always interested in criticisms by Rawlings. You are not reporting what former President says about this NPP government but rather you enjoy playing around with what he says about the NDC.



“You even went ahead to doctor his full statement at the June 4 celebration by reporting what you want,” he stated.