Mahama Roads Destroyed

Most of the roads that former President Mahama constructed at Asokore Mampong, prior to the 2016 polls, have been destroyed after a few months.



This was disclosed by Alidu Seidu, the current Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the NDC administration, who was desperate to secure more votes in the municipality, constructed the roads few weeks to the polls.



Mr Alidu, who sounded furious, stated that shoddy work was done due to the speed at which the roads were constructed.



He lambasted the NDC administration for wasting the public purse because of their hankering to woo voters with the last minute road projects in the area.



The Asokore Mampong MCE said never again should politicians embark on last minute projects, which are done hurriedly, just to please voters.



“People believed that Asokore Mampong doesn’t have problem with roads as all their roads had been asphalted by the NDC administration.



“The truth is, the NDC constructed the roads to woo voters so proficiency was relegated to the gutters and the roads are getting destroyed”.



Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, the Asokore Mampong MCE also expressed sadness over several court cases presently facing the assembly.



He said the assembly was faced with more than 15 legal suits at the time he assumed his post.



Mr Alidu pointed out that the situation could affect the swift development of the municipality; criticising his predecessor for not doing enough to halt the legal cases since some of them could have been avoided.



The MCE also indicated that the assembly’s coffers were not in good shape when he assumed power, saying “we have a debt of over GH¢ 2 million”.



According to him, the debt excludes payment for shoddy road projects carried out by the NDC administration.



He said the assembly had also agreed to turn a court building project, it was constructing at Aboabo into a clinic to serve the people.



He said because no consultations were made, the court was situated very close to a mosque; and that could affect proceedings.