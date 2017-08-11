MP To Cover Funeral Cost Of Slain Alajo Mechanic

Related Stories Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey has pledged to cover the funeral cost of the mechanic, Yaw Boadi who was shot at Alajo.



Speaking to colleagues of the late Yaw Boadi, the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency condemned the act and thanked them for exercising patience and not taking the law into their own hands.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, he continued is a man of justice hence would ensure that justice is served in the case.



He thus entreated the artisans to continue to remain calm.



“I told them I will take care of the cost of the funeral. I was there as a Member of Parliament and not as a minister of state. I thanked them for exercising patience but allowing the rule of law work.



“Nana Addo will seek justice. The due process will be followed and we should allow the police to do their work…,” he urged.



Nevertheless, Mr Quartey commended the police for their involvement in the matter and urged the media and colleague artisans to assist the police by providing information that will ease their investigations.



“The police have done a good work so far but for justice and the court to do their work it is based on information flow. People are scared to be witnesses. The media should help to let Ghanaians understand information is vital for police to serve justice…,” he maintained.



Meanwhile, the MP confirmed that the NPP administration will provide Ghana Police the logistics and the promotions they deserve to boost their motivation towards work.



“We are working out to provide police the logistics they deserve. Over 200 police men have been promoted. It kills motivation for them to stay in one rank for a long time. From now till next year, everything they need to do their work professionally, we will…” he said.



“Soon things will change in the Ghana police service. It is our hope and prayer that they will discharge their duties…” he added.