Leadership Conflicts In Ga State Saddening – Nii Kotei Dzani

Related Stories A member of the Council of State Nii Kotei Dzani has described as worrying the several leadership conflicts in the Ga State.



According to the President of Group Ideal, it is saddening that the Ga State is celebrating another Homowo without a unanimously accepted Ga Mantse.



The Ga State has been plagued by several chieftaincy conflicts over the years. Different factions within the Ga State have all put forward a king creating confusion and misunderstanding within the Ga kingdom.



But in a statement to thank the Chiefs and people of the Ga State on the celebration of the Homowo festival, Dr. Kotei Dzani stated that “I urge us all to use this celebration to build bridges not divisions, to extend helping hands not fists of fury, to speak words of love not words of anger, and to drive to shame all those who profit from sowing seeds of discord amongst our people.



“It is time for the true sons of the Ga-Dangme State to rise up and defend the integrity of the State. Now is the time for us as a people, to close ranks, bind together, and demonstrate the virtues of unity, hard work and industry which fuelled our ancestors to flee tyranny and to establish a dominant and prosperous civilization at Ayawaso.”



Below is the full statement by Dr. Kotei Dzani



HON. DR. NII KOTEI DZANI CONGRATULATES THE CHIEFS AND PEOPLE OF THE GA-DANGME STATE ON CELEBRATION OF HOMOWO



On the occasion of the annual celebration of the Homowo Festival, I take this opportunity to congratulate the Chiefs and People of the Ga-Dangme State, home and abroad, and all inhabitants of the Ga-Dangme communities.



This occasion also provides us with the opportunity to take stock of all happenings in the previous year and to reflect upon the achievements and failures of the period.



In this regard, as a true son and descendant of King Nikoi Olai, one of the principal warriors and founders of the Ga State, I have been concerned and saddened by the various leadership conflicts engulfing our Mantsemei, across several Stools in our State.



It troubles my spirit to note that we are celebrating Homowo this year without a Ga Mantse unanimously accepted by all of our Chiefs and people.



For this reason, I urge us all to use this celebration to build bridges not divisions, to extend helping hands not fists of fury, to speak words of love not words of anger, and to drive to shame all those who profit from sowing seeds of discord amongst our people.



It is time for the true sons of the Ga-Dangme State to rise up and defend the integrity of the State. Now is the time for us as a people, to close ranks, bind together, and demonstrate the virtues of unity, hard work and industry which fuelled our ancestors to flee tyranny and to establish a dominant and prosperous civilization at Ayawaso.



It is my ardent belief that the true sons of the Ga-Dangme State are ready and capable to meet the challenges at hand.



In conclusion, it is my fervent hope that in the course of these celebrations, we shall exhibit the highest levels of maturity, tolerance and respect for each other in order that all of our best wishes for the future for ourselves and for our communities shall see the light of day.



I wish us all a peaceful and successful celebration of these our timeless customs and traditions.



—SIGNED—

HON. DR. NII KOTEI DZANI